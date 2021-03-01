Andrews man and Midland woman killed in crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed, and three others were hurt in a crash outside of Gardendale on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Colten Huckaby, 27, of Andrews, and Maicie Oliver, 22, of Midland.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 158, six miles west of Gardendale, just after midnight.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and a Nissan Versa.

The Versa’s driver and passenger, identified as Huckaby and Oliver, were killed in the crash. The driver and passengers of the Silverado were taken to the hospital with varying injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on the highway as the Versa was traveling west.

According to DPS, the Silverado entered the westbound lane where it crashed into the Versa head-on.

Both Huckaby and Oliver were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

