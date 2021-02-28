Police identify man killed in Midland crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Police said a man was killed when he was ejected from a rolling vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the accident just after 3:20 a.m. An investigation revealed Gabriel Elizalde, 30, was driving east in a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado near 5500 W Business 20 when he lost control. The truck rolled and ejected Elizalde, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Elizalde was not wearing his seatbelt. The next of kin has been notified, and an investigation is still ongoing.

