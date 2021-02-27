Advertisement

MCH to host its last drive thru vaccination clinic this Sunday

By Shane Battis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

If you haven’t gotten your first vaccine dose listen up. This Sunday will be the last day Medical Center Hospital hosts a drive-thru vaccination event for first doses.

The hospital CEO Russell Tippin said the change is being made to give their volunteers a break.

Each day that cars lined up waiting for a shot there’s been a devoted team of about 30-40 volunteers ready to help.

Tippin said he doesn’t want to keep burning out these loyal volunteers after they’ve already given so much.

“I mean we have worked them to the core,” Tippin said. “They’ve been out there in the hot. They’ve been out there in the wind. They’ve been out there in the cold, in the rain, in the ice.”

So, instead of drive-thru events, residents will go to MCH clinics throughout the city to get their vaccinations.

The hospital hasn’t decided which clinics will administer vaccines, but Tippin said he thinks this system will accommodate just as many people because they’ll be open for more days with a lot of available times.

“You don’t need an appointment,” he said. “You don’t need to call. You can walk in to those clinics anytime and get your first round shot.”

For people needing a second dose, Ratliff will be open a little longer.

Ratliff Stadium will stay open from Tuesday to Friday next week from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to administer people in need of their second doses.

Tippin said he’s incredibly proud of his staff and everyone else who made the drive-thru successful

He said on a good day, the drive-thru events were able to get up to 2,800 people vaccinated.

“Our crew and everybody that’s volunteered we cannot ask for better people and it really goes to show that West Texans and Permian Basin people take care of West Texans and Permian Basin people,” Tippin said.

If you want to get your first dose at Ratliff, your last chance is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this Sunday. You don’t need to make an appointment.

