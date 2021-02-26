Running 4 Heroes to present check to Midland police officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Running 4 Heroes Inc., a non-profit that raises funds for injured first responders, is heading to West Texas.

On Saturday, Zechariah Cartledge will be making a stop at the Midland Police Department to present a check to Officer Leah Pond, who was hurt in an on-duty crash.

Following the check presentation, Zechariah will run one mile carrying his flag in honor of fallen Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cornelius Anderson.

The run will be held at Midland College at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public for anyone who wishes to attend and join Zechariah. Anyone who plans on attending is asked to arrive closer to 5:30 p.m.

The flag that Zechariah will be running with will be delivered to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

