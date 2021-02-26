Midland County asking residents to report storm damage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from Midland County.

Midland County is asking any resident who sustained damage or loss due to the recent winter storm to self-report that damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Reporting the damage is simple and only takes a few minutes. Even if you do not intend on seeking federal assistance for your damage, your report will help Midland County become eligible for Federal Individual Assistance.

The reporting tool can be found by going to www.tdem.texas.gov/warm.

Individual Assistance can be used to help fund temporary housing, repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes, and other repairs or replacements.

Small Businesses are eligible for federal loans through the Small Business Administration.

Again, these programs will not become available unless Midland County can show significant damage due to the storm. For further information of Individual Assistance please go to https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

