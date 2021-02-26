Advertisement

Midland County asking residents to report storm damage

Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Midland, Texas.(Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from Midland County.

Midland County is asking any resident who sustained damage or loss due to the recent winter storm to self-report that damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Reporting the damage is simple and only takes a few minutes. Even if you do not intend on seeking federal assistance for your damage, your report will help Midland County become eligible for Federal Individual Assistance.

The reporting tool can be found by going to www.tdem.texas.gov/warm.

Individual Assistance can be used to help fund temporary housing, repair or replacement of owner-occupied homes, and other repairs or replacements.

Small Businesses are eligible for federal loans through the Small Business Administration.

Again, these programs will not become available unless Midland County can show significant damage due to the storm. For further information of Individual Assistance please go to https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minutes and 37 seconds is how close ERCOT officials say we came to a statewide blackout...
Texas was 4 minutes and 37 seconds away from a statewide blackout during winter storm
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital
Fire near W 16th and Redondo in West Odessa 2/25/2021
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
The air quality in Wickett can become so bad, some residents stay in out-of-town hotels in...
ALL THE AIR WE CANNOT SEE: West Texas town struggles to breathe
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

Running 4 Heroes to present check to Midland police officer
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
Ector and Howard added to FEMA’s list of counties for disaster assistance
Ector and Howard added to FEMA’s list of counties for disaster assistance
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 16,302 (322 deaths), Midland Co. - 16,521 (238 deaths)