Ector and Howard added to FEMA’s list of counties for disaster assistance

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two West Texas counties have now been added to a list of Texas counties receiving assistance from FEMA.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday morning that Ector and Howard County were among 18 counties added to President Joe Biden’s Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

“Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for granting approval for these 18 counties,” said Governor Abbott. “I look forward to working with them to ensure the remaining counties in this request are approved, as well as other counties throughout our state who are in need of assistance.”

The newest counties added to the list Friday include:

Atascosa, Bandera, Brooks, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Goliad, Howard, Jim Hogg, Karnes, Kleberg, Leon, Llano, Newton, Robertson, Trinity, Webb, and Willacy.

Gov. Abbott requested assistance for all 245 counties in Texas back on February 18.

Texans are urged to fill out the Texas Department of Emergency Management’s State of Texas Assessment Tool to help state officials identify damage across Texas.

You can fill out the tool here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.