Abandonded home catches fire in West Odessa

Fire near W 16th and Redondo in West Odessa 2/25/2021
Fire near W 16th and Redondo in West Odessa 2/25/2021(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 10:30 p.m. 2/25/2021

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells us that an abandoned home is what caught fire Thursday night in West Odessa.

Griffis says that this home had previously caught fire years ago and had sat unoccupied.

Crews continue working to put out the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Multiple Odessa Fire/Rescue crews are on the scene of a large structure fire in West Odessa Thursday night.

The fire is burning near the area of West 16th Street and Redondo.

No word right now on exactly what is on fire or if anyone was hurt.

Redondo is blocked off in that area as crews battle the fire.

We will post updates here when they are released.

