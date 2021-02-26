Advertisement

Burn ban issued for Midland County

(KGWN)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A new burn ban has been issued for Midland County.

The Midland County Commissioner’s Court voted to enact a burn ban which will run from Saturday, February 27 through Sunday, March 28.

County residents will be able to burn household trash if they follow the criteria below:

• Burning must be conducted between sunrise and 9 am on the same day. (it is illegal to burn at night in Texas)

• Sustained winds must be below 15 miles per hour;

• Must be household trash only;

• Must be contained in a barrel or other container, cannot be in an open pit;

• Must be observed by a responsible adult during the entire burning processes;

• Must have a sufficient water source within reach of the person responsible for the burning.

The public is asked to call the Midland Fire Department at (432) 685-7340 before burning and inform them of your intention to burn.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four minutes and 37 seconds is how close ERCOT officials say we came to a statewide blackout...
Texas was 4 minutes and 37 seconds away from a statewide blackout during winter storm
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital
Fire near W 16th and Redondo in West Odessa 2/25/2021
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
The air quality in Wickett can become so bad, some residents stay in out-of-town hotels in...
ALL THE AIR WE CANNOT SEE: West Texas town struggles to breathe
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

Cattle shelter from the cold wind on the side of a pump jack array on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021,...
Midland County asking residents to report storm damage
Running 4 Heroes to present check to Midland police officer
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
Abandoned home catches fire in West Odessa
Ector and Howard added to FEMA’s list of counties for disaster assistance
Ector and Howard added to FEMA’s list of counties for disaster assistance