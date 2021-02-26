Burn ban issued for Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A new burn ban has been issued for Midland County.

The Midland County Commissioner’s Court voted to enact a burn ban which will run from Saturday, February 27 through Sunday, March 28.

County residents will be able to burn household trash if they follow the criteria below:

• Burning must be conducted between sunrise and 9 am on the same day. (it is illegal to burn at night in Texas)

• Sustained winds must be below 15 miles per hour;

• Must be household trash only;

• Must be contained in a barrel or other container, cannot be in an open pit;

• Must be observed by a responsible adult during the entire burning processes;

• Must have a sufficient water source within reach of the person responsible for the burning.

The public is asked to call the Midland Fire Department at (432) 685-7340 before burning and inform them of your intention to burn.

