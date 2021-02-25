Advertisement

New Zealand volunteers refloat 28 whales in rescue effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Volunteers in New Zealand are optimistic they can save the 28 whales that remain from a mass stranding after refloating them for the second time in two days.

A pod of 49 long-finned pilot whales was found stranded early Monday on Farewell Spit, a remote beach on the South Island. Twenty-one of the whales have since died.

Volunteers first managed to refloat the surviving whales on Monday evening’s high tide. But sometime overnight, the whales beached themselves again.

So the volunteers refloated them again on Tuesday.

The whales have moved into deeper ocean than on the first rescue attempt, giving the rescuers hope they can be saved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital
Barricade situation ends peacefully in Midland
Odessa Crime Stoppers | 432-333-8477
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults
DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
DPS identifies drivers killed in crash east of Monahans

Latest News

A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler
Sotheby’s has estimated the painting’s value between $6.1 and $9.8 million.
Rarely seen Van Gogh painting exhibited ahead of auction
In his Dec. 18, 2020 file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment...
US jobless claims at 730K, still high but fewest in 3 months
Vaccines are rolling out nationwide
Vaccine concerns in rural America could have an impact on herd immunity