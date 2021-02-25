Jesus House Odessa gets help after losing all its food to winter freeze

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The winter storm devastated people all over West Texas, including Jesus House Odessa.

The nonprofit lost all its food because it went bad after freezing.

Soon enough, Midcities Church and other organizations pitched in to almost fully restock the pantry.

“That’s Odessa,” Jesus House Executvie Director Donny Kyker said. “We’re Odessa strong. I mean when there’s a need we come together. We unify together to meet a need and that’s who we are and that’s what we do.”

On top of that, this weekend Fat Head Meats food truck is hosting a benefit for Jesus House on Saturday.

All you have to do is bring five cans of food and you’ll get a free sandwhich in return.

Fat Head Meats will be parked near the MCM Grande Fundome from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday.

