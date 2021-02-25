Advertisement

38th annual Wrangler Rodeo takes over Coliseum this week

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 38th annual Wrangler Rodeo begins its three-night run at the Ector County Coliseum on Thursday.

The cowboys and cowgirls from Odessa College will face off with other elite programs like Sul Ross and Texas Tech. The public can go and see every event, from bull riding to roping and everything in between.

Rodeo performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 7:00 each night

Tickets will be available at the Ector County Coliseum box office everyday starting at 10 a.m. They can also be purchased online HERE

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT search
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital
Barricade situation ends peacefully in Midland
Odessa Crime Stoppers | 432-333-8477
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults

Latest News

Wink Wildcats basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink remains undefeated, advances to third round of playoffs
Wink Wildcats basketball
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink remains undefeated, advances to third round of playoffs
Andrews swim team ready for state meet
Andrews swim team ready for state meet
Andrews swim team ready for state meet
Andrews swim team ready for state meet