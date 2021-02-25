38th annual Wrangler Rodeo takes over Coliseum this week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The 38th annual Wrangler Rodeo begins its three-night run at the Ector County Coliseum on Thursday.

The cowboys and cowgirls from Odessa College will face off with other elite programs like Sul Ross and Texas Tech. The public can go and see every event, from bull riding to roping and everything in between.

Rodeo performances will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting at 7:00 each night

Tickets will be available at the Ector County Coliseum box office everyday starting at 10 a.m. They can also be purchased online HERE

