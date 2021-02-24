Seven Odessa students recognized with All-State Musician honors

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Several Odessa students are being recognized for their musical talent.

According to Ector County ISD, a total of seven students have earned the prestigious distinction of All-State Musician from the Texas Music Educators Association.

-Dillon Martin, Permian High School senior, Alto Saxophone, All-State Musician for the second year in a row

-Alex Lozano, Permian High School senior, Bass Trombone

-Aidan Caballero, Permian High School junior, Percussion

-Caitlin Fitzgerald, Odessa High School sophomore, Soprano 2

-Paige Byford, Odessa High School sophomore, Soprano 1

-Justus Davis, Odessa High School freshman, Tenor 1

-Shaun Price, Permian High School freshman, French Horn

“All-State Musician is the highest individual honor a Texas music student can receive,” said ECISD Director of Fine Arts Dr. Aaron Hawley. “More than 50,000 students from around Texas began the rigorous audition process, and fewer than 2,000 were selected. That’s about 3.5% chosen for this honor. “We are very proud of our students.”

