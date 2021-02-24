Advertisement

Public Utilities Commission to investigate energy providers who left customers with unusually high bills

An Odessa man was spending nine hundred dollars per kilowatt as the demand for electricity...
An Odessa man was spending nine hundred dollars per kilowatt as the demand for electricity soared.(Kate Porter)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Public Utilities Commission of Texas has announced that it will be investigating retail electric providers whose plans caused customers to see unusually high bills in the aftermath of last week’s winter storm.

One man in Odessa received a $12,000 electric bill.

“While the architecture of these indexed plans are theoretically allowable under state law and Commission rules, an influx of complaints into our Customer Protection Division has caused concerns that questionable business practices might be exacerbating the situation,” said Thomas Gleeson, PUC Executive Director. “As the Legislature commences its exploration of the factors that combined with this natural disaster to cause outages across the state, we are responding to the economic impacts on individual Texans by investigating issues related to those consumer complaints including possible violations of the PUC’s rules on disclosures.”

This investigation comes on the heels of the PUC Commissioner’s directive to launch an investigation into the grid event caused by the winter storm.

