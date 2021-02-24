Advertisement

Palm Beach County, Fla., refuses to lower flags for Rush Limbaugh

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him...
FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, Rush Limbaugh speaks during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo.(AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Palm Beach County defied Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, refusing to lower its courthouse flags to half-staff in honor of the late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

The county’s courthouse flags remained at full staff, ignoring Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Tuesday afternoon order directing its U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff. He also ordered the Town of Palm Beach and the State Capitol in Tallahassee to fly their flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday. Those flags were lowered.

Palm Beach County would only say it followed “normal protocols” on Wednesday, but Commissioner Melissa McKinlay posted a statement on Twitter saying, “The lowering of flags should be a unifying gesture during solemn occasions, such as in remembrance of the young lives lost during the Parkland High School massacre or first responder line of duty deaths.” She was referring to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in nearby Parkland that left 17 dead.

McKinlay continued: “Although Rush Limbaugh was a significant public figure, he was also an incredibly divisive one who hurt many people with his words and actions.”

Officials in the Town of Palm Beach, the wealthy island enclave where Limbaugh lived for two decades, issued a statement saying its policy is to comply with governor’s orders to lower the flags.

The governor’s press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Flags are typically lowered to honor prominent government officials, as well as law enforcement officers and members of the military killed in the line of duty. DeSantis has said Limbaugh’s stature justified the honor.

Limbaugh, 70, died of lung cancer on Feb. 17. DeSantis called Limbaugh a legend during a news conference two days later and indicated he would direct flags to be flown at half-staff to honor him.

But many Democrats objected. Nikki Fried, Florida’s agriculture commissioner and the only statewide Democratic officeholder, said Monday that she would not abide by the Republican governor’s orders. She said she would notify all state officers she oversees to disregard the governor’s order.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman posted on Twitter that his city would not honor hatred, racism, bigotry, homophobia or anything else Limbaugh has spewed over the years.

The governor’s order does not apply to any of the offices controlled by Fried or the city of St. Petersburg.

A year ago, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, during his final State of the Union address. The day before, Limbaugh had announced that he was battling advanced lung cancer.

Limbaugh had for decades championed conservatism — often stridently at the expense of liberals and Democrats.

__

Calvan reported from Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT search
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash
This wasn’t the original plan for Windhorn Services LLC, but it’s working out just fine.
Pawn shop finds success selling ammunition
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages

Latest News

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site in...
Former aide says Cuomo kissed her, suggested strip poker
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric sign is shown outside of a...
PG&E wildfire victims sue former management for neglect
Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman.
Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US cruises through May
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden's nominee for...
Tanden facing new hurdles after Senate panels delay meetings