Barricade situation ends peacefully in Midland

(CBS7)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CST
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE 8:30 a.m. 2/24/2021

The Midland Police Department says that the scene has now cleared off Midkiff and Baumann.

Authorities say that the barricaded person came out without any incident with the help of the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Unit.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

No other details have been released.

The Midland Police Department has confirmed that they are on the scene of a barricaded person.

The scene is at Midkiff and Baumann Avenue, they are asking you to avoid the area.

No other details were released by Midland Police.

CBS7 has a crew on the way to the scene and will have updates here.

