Advertisement

Midland begins 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive

(Photo: City of Midland)
(Photo: City of Midland)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s Municipal Court has started its annual Warrant and Compliance Drive.

The drive is an effort to resolve outstanding citations in Midland. Citizens who have outstanding citations or traffic tickets can contact the court to learn what options they have.

The court will be offering alternative methods of discharging fines and costs.

You can resolve your warrant in the following ways:

  • ONLINE: www.midlandmunicipalcourt.com
  • IN PERSON:  Midland Municipal Court, located at 201 E. Texas Ave
  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
  • BY MAIL: City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas 79702- Include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the City of Midland. Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.

The drive will run through Friday, March 5.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT search
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Top board leaders resign after deadly Texas power outages
This wasn’t the original plan for Windhorn Services LLC, but it’s working out just fine.
Pawn shop finds success selling ammunition
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road

Latest News

Barricade situation ends peacefully in Midland
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in a hit-and-run while attempting to run 900 miles across Texas
Odessa Crime Stoppers | 432-333-8477
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults