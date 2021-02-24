Midland begins 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland’s Municipal Court has started its annual Warrant and Compliance Drive.

The drive is an effort to resolve outstanding citations in Midland. Citizens who have outstanding citations or traffic tickets can contact the court to learn what options they have.

The court will be offering alternative methods of discharging fines and costs.

You can resolve your warrant in the following ways:

ONLINE: www.midlandmunicipalcourt.com

IN PERSON : Midland Municipal Court, located at 201 E. Texas Ave

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

BY MAIL: City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas 79702- Include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the City of Midland. Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.

The drive will run through Friday, March 5.

