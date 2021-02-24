Hobbs man dies in crash outside of Andrews

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash outside of Andrews on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as William Wood, 42, of Hobbs.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash at FM 1967 and CR4401 to the northwest of Andrews at 12:38 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Dodge pickup towing a trailer and a Honda passenger car.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Wood, was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injures. The driver of the Dodge was not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Honda was traveling west on FM 1967 while the Dodge was traveling east.

According to DPS, Wood failed to yield the right of way when turning onto CR 4401 and crashed into the Dodge.

DPS says that Wood was not wearing his seat belt.

