WINK, Texas (KOSA) - The Wink boy’s basketball team won the area championship by defeating Plains 85-76 in Andrews on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are undefeated this season, and will now play Winters at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stanton High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Wink’s second round playoff win.

