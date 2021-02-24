FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults
Assaults occurred recently throughout Odessa
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police Department Officers are searching for an assault suspect after multiple instances of indecent assault were reported to police.
In a news release, police said the reported assaults happened throughout Odessa and are believed to have been committed by the same suspect.
The police department released several photos of a suspect in the case. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect’s car is urged to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.
