FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults

Assaults occurred recently throughout Odessa
Odessa Crime Stoppers | 432-333-8477
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police Department Officers are searching for an assault suspect after multiple instances of indecent assault were reported to police.

In a news release, police said the reported assaults happened throughout Odessa and are believed to have been committed by the same suspect.

The police department released several photos of a suspect in the case. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect’s car is urged to call the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

