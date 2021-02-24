Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital

Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Drury Lane at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found that a man and woman had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word yet on any suspects being identified in the shooting.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT search
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash
This wasn’t the original plan for Windhorn Services LLC, but it’s working out just fine.
Pawn shop finds success selling ammunition
Odessa Crime Stoppers | 432-333-8477
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD looking for suspect wanted in multiple indecent assaults

Latest News

(Photo: City of Midland)
Midland begins 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive
Barricade situation ends peacefully in Midland
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in hit-and-run while attempting to run across Texas
Rebecca Gartell Rodriguez was on a mission to run nine hundred miles across Texas when a driver...
Woman killed in a hit-and-run while attempting to run 900 miles across Texas