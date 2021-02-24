FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa shooting sends two people to the hospital

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday morning.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Drury Lane at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found that a man and woman had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word yet on any suspects being identified in the shooting.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.