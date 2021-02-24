Advertisement

DPS identifies drivers killed in crash east of Monahans

DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)(KOSA)
Feb. 24, 2021
WARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed in a crash involving four vehicles on Tuesday night.

The victims have been identified as Jerry Roberts, 81, of Monahans and Carlos Palma, 45, of Roswell, New Mexico.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20, three miles east of Monahans at 7:17 p.m.

When troopers arrived, they found a crash involving a Jeep Nitro, a Honda Accord and two Ford pickups.

The driver of the Nitro, identified as Roberts, and the driver of the Accord, identified as Palma, died at the scene. The drivers of the pickup trucks were not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Roberts was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-20. Roberts’ vehicle crashed into the Honda Accord, causing one pickup to evade and roll while the other hit debris from the crash.

All four drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time.

