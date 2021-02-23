Tanker cars burst into flames after 18-wheeler hits train at Central Texas crossing

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three tanker cars loaded with fuel burst into flames Tuesday morning after an 18-wheeler struck one of the cars at a crossing on FM 2095 about six miles outside of Cameron and the flames were so intense evacuations were ordered.

The truck’s driver evidently swerved to avoid a car that was stopped at the crossing and T-boned the rail car, authorities said.

No one was injured.

The tanker cars will likely be left to burn out, Cameron police Chief Lonnie Gosch told KMIL radio.

Residents nearby were evacuated because of the extreme heat generated by the fire, he said.

The train was hauling gasoline and coal authorities said.

Some cars at the rear of the train are loaded with what authorities described as hazardous material, but weren’t affected by the collision, which caused about a dozen cars to derail.

One of the chemicals the train was carrying as phosphoric acid, authorities said.

The heat produced by the fire was described as intense. (Steve Romine)

Two sheds near a home in the area of the crossing burned, Cameron Fire Chief Henry Horelica told KMIL.

Hazmat teams were en route to the scene from College Station and Temple.

