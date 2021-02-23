Pawn shop finds success selling ammunition

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Amid these trying times, one pawn shop in Odessa has found a new business plan—selling ammunition!

Windhorn Services LLC was originally focused on buying up oilfield equipment while the coronavirus wiped out business and they sold ammo on the side. It turns out the ammo sales got them more bang for the buck. An employee said demand for ammo has been high this year, so the shop has refocused its efforts to supply gun owners.

“They’ll get small shipments in and as soon as they do the customers wipe out the shelves,” Kenny Mangus said. “So, like I said, we’re buying third party from wherever we can find it gives us a steady inventory and a selection for people that just need ammo and can’t find it elsewhere.”

Since business is doing so well, an employee said the shop may start selling guns too but for now it’s going to just stick with ammo.

