Odessa and Ector County residents asked to fill out survey on damage from winter weather

Freezing temperatures left many West Texans without power last week.
Freezing temperatures left many West Texans without power last week.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the City of Odessa.

Many residents of the City of Odessa and Ector County have inquired if Federal or State assistance will be made available to local residents and businesses as a result of the recent winter storm. Many have damage to their homes and businesses.

In order to receive assistance from the Texas Department of Emergency Management, citizens and businesses countywide should fill out this online survey for damage assessment in the City of Odessa and Ector County.

The objective of this survey is to identify damages across Texas, to help emergency management officials across the state gain an understanding of damages that have occurred during the recent winter weather. Survey is available in English and in Spanish.

