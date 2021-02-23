Massive pothole causes trouble for I-20 travelers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In addition to power outages and water shortages, last week’s winter storm has also left behind dangerous roadways.

Several travelers on I-20 found themselves stranded on the side of the road after hitting a large pothole.

Potholes are nothing to mess around with, and several vehicles traveling east on I-20 found that out the hard way.

At last check, at least five cars had popped a tire or bent the rims on their vehicle.

Six days a week, Marcus Story makes the drive from Pecos to Midland for work.

He knows exactly where the pothole is on the road and does his best to avoid it.

But on Monday, that wasn’t possible - construction crews were blocking the right lane, forcing people to drive through the pothole.

“On a daily basis, there’s not a warning. It just so happened to be that that’s where they had it when they were doing something. People were slowing down, but without knowing that it’s there, such as that lady or me, you just hit it, and that’s it. You have no control. You can’t swerve over because it’s right there, and it all just goes in. you have no choice but to really go through it,” said Story.

Story says that immediately after hitting the pothole, he knew something was wrong.

His car started pulling to the right, and all the lights in the vehicle came on, alerting him to the damaged tire.

“It’s frustrating...very, very frustrating. Rims aren’t cheap. I’m looking at 800 dollars over a pothole,” said Story.

TxDOT is aware of the issue and will be sending a crew to patch up the pothole.

Gene Powell of TxDOT says that we would be seeing a lot more potholes in this area due to the snow last week.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.