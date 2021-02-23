Advertisement

Look for February’s full snow moon this weekend

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – February’s full moon appears just before the end of the month.

The snow moon rises this weekend, peaking early Saturday morning at 3:17 a.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s known as the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for this month’s full moon focus on animal names, including eagle moon, bear moon, raccoon moon, groundhog moon and goose moon.

Because of the scarcity of food during the depths of winter, the Cherokee people called it the bony moon or hungry moon.

The moon will look full Thursday night through Sunday morning.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT raid
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash
The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District rescinds boil water order

Latest News

Former Capitol Police chief: 'These criminals came prepared for war'
Sen. David Perdue speaks during a campaign stop at Peachtree Dekalb Airport on Monday, Nov. 2,...
Georgia Republican Perdue won’t run for US Senate in 2022
United States Ambassador to the United Nations nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield testifies during...
Senate confirms Biden’s choice for UN ambassador
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with...
Coronavirus forces Biden to forgo pomp for US-Canada meeting
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
LIVE: Security officials cast blame for Jan. 6 failures at Capitol