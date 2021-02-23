IRS gives Texans 2 extra months to file their taxes

TEXAS (CBS) - The IRS is giving all Texas residents and businesses an additional two months to file their federal income taxes, citing the deadly winter storm that left millions without power and water. Texans will now have until June 15 to file their 2020 returns, instead of the regular deadline of April 15, the tax agency said on Monday.

The extension also includes any taxes that would have been owed by April 15, as well as any business returns that otherwise would have been due on March 15, the IRS said. Texans also will have until June 15 to make 2020 IRA contributions, the agency said.

The extension will be automatic for anyone living in Texas, which means they won’t have to file forms requesting more time to file.

“Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the IRS is providing this relief to the entire state of Texas,” the IRS said in a statement.

Taxpayers in other states that have been affected by harsh winter weather may also receive the same extension for filing their returns, as long as their states receive similar FEMA disaster declarations due to the same storms, the IRS said.

The IRS last year extended the tax deadline for all U.S. taxpayers due to the coronavirus pandemic, although this year it plans to keep its regular April 15 deadline for 2020 tax returns. With about 29 million residents, Texans represent almost 9% of the U.S. population, which means about 1 in 10 taxpayers will get an extension on their taxes this year.