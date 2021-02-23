Advertisement

FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash

The crash happened on East 2nd Street
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Odessa, according to a news release from the Odessa Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash in the 900 block of East 2nd Street around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

OPD reports 78-year-old Timothy York was driving eastbound when he entered a turn lane and hit a pick-up truck. York was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver involved, Gilbert Hilario, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Odessa Police Department.

