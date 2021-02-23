FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Criminal defense attorney Adrian Chavez appeared in court Monday for a formal hearing, after being arrested on Saturday following a search of his home.

Chavez is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. A drug user or addict reportedly falls under the umbrella of that charge.

According to an affidavit obtained by CBS7, Odessa SWAT officers searched Chavez’s house on Friday. Officers found five guns, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

