Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
Adrian Chavez.
Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested following SWAT search
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash
The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District rescinds boil water order

Latest News

In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Memorials, lawsuit mark death anniversary of Ahmaud Arbery
Ahmaud Arbery's family awaits justice one year after his death.
Ahmaud Arbery's family awaits justice one year after his death
In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, candles light a makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude, a Black...
No charges against officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
Capitol defenders cite missed intelligence for deadly breach
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash