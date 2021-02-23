COVID-19 testing to continue at Floyd Gwin Park through March

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Odessa will continue COVID-19 tests at Floyd Gwin Park through the end of March.

The testing is held Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saliva tests are available for anyone five years or older, with or without symptoms.

Test results will be sent through email in 2-3 days.

You can pre-register for testing online, by calling (267) 362-5207 or texting DOCSTX to 41411.

