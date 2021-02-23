Andrews swim team ready for state meet

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews High School swim team had seven athletes qualify for the UIL State swim meets.

Sophomore Rebecca Robertson will compete the girls 100 freestyle and the 200 freestyle. This marks her second straight year to qualify for State. Robertson set the school records in the 100 and 200 freestyle at the 5A Region I meet last week.

Two of the boys’ relay teams will represent AHS at the state meet. The boys 200 Medley Relay team of Brian Abney, Darin Powers, Javan Tellez & Cash Coats qualified. The quartet broke a six-year-old school record at the 5A Region I Championship with a time of 1:38.97.

The boys 200 Free Relay team of Landyn Brewer, Cash Coats, Tucker Walker and Javan Tellez qualified for State as well. The relay team broke a three-year-old record at the regional meet with a time of 1:28.65.

The boys State swim meet is scheduled for Saturday, February 26 and 27. The girls meet is set for March 1 and 2.

Watch the video above to hear from some of the Mustangs.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.