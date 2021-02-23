Advertisement

3 dead after Detroit interstate shooting

A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.
A deadly shooting occurred on I-96 in Detroit overnight.(Source: WDIV/CNN)
By WDIV staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WDIV) - Police don’t know what motivated a shooting that left three people dead in Detroit on Interstate 96.

The incident involved at least two cars. Authorities said people in the vehicles were shooting at each other.

The male driver and female passenger of one vehicle were shot to death.

A suspect in another car tried to flee the scene on foot, and was struck and killed by a non-involved driver after jumping over the median wall.

A fourth unknown victim suffered injuries.

It all happened in the express lanes, and the scene involved both sides of the interstate.

Copyright 2021 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
Adrian Chavez
FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa criminal defense attorney arrested
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa
The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District rescinds boil water order
CBS7 File Photo
FIRST ON CBS7: OPD investigating deadly crash

Latest News

LIVE: Senate hearing examines the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a...
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban
A multitude of candles lit at the White House honor the dead of COVID-19.
Biden marks 500,000 COVID-19 deaths with ceremony
FILE - In this May 10, 2018 file photo, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. responds...
What NY prosecutors could learn from Trump’s tax records
In this May 17, 2020, photo, a mural of Ahmaud Arbery is on display in Brunswick, Ga., where...
Ahmaud Arbery memorialized in Georgia a year after slaying