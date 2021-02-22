West Texas Vet petitions against TxDOT

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A dangerous intersection at Highway 158 in Midland County is in the early stages of getting some modifications for safety, but it has some in the area worried about access to their business.

A to Z Veterinary Clinic in Midland has started a petition urging Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to reconsider the possibility of new medians on HWY 158 that would make it difficult for most of their customers to get in and out of their practice.

“In some cases minutes can make the difference between life and death,” Dr. Tommy Wilson said.

Dr. Tommy Wilson, the owner of A to Z Veterinary Clinic sees all sorts of animals. from cats and dogs to Zebras and Lemurs.

Many of the clinics animal patients come in trailers, and the proposed medians would block the entrance, making it difficult for those pet owners to get their animals to the clinic.

“It’s also a safety factor for our patients, you know. If we have an emergency that is coming in, you’ve got an already stressed client and instead of being able to just drive right down the road and being able to turn into the parking lot, they’ve got to go through a series of maneuvers just to be able to get into the parking lot,” Dr. Wilson said.

Though this 4 million dollar project is still in the planning stages, Gene Powell with TxDOT says the medians are necessary.

“They are like 200 feet from the intersection and that presents a problem for intersection safety. And so when we go back and we design new projects we keep safety at the forefront and that’s what caused the need for the medians on 158,” Powell said.

TxDOT plans to work with A to Z Veterinary Clinic to come up with a safe compromise.

