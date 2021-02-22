Texas AG was in Utah after historic freeze back home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican took a previously scheduled trip to Utah during a historic winter freeze back home.

The trip to meet with Utah’s attorney general wasn’t previously known publicly.

A spokesman says Paxton didn’t leave Texas until power had been restored to most of the state. But the office of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says the two men met Wednesday, when millions were still without power in Texas.

