Advertisement

Texas AG was in Utah after historic freeze back home

FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike...
FILE - Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. A wealthy donor whose relationship with Ken Paxton is the subject of an FBI investigation played a role in the renovation of Paxton's million-dollar home, according to court documents filed Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the Republican took a previously scheduled trip to Utah during a historic winter freeze back home.

The trip to meet with Utah’s attorney general wasn’t previously known publicly.

A spokesman says Paxton didn’t leave Texas until power had been restored to most of the state. But the office of Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes says the two men met Wednesday, when millions were still without power in Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District issues boil water notice
Odessa Police said and OPD officer struck an SUV, severely injuring two people.
Four people injured in officer-involved car crash in Odessa
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa

Latest News

INTERVIEW: U-Haul offering 30-day free storage for Texas residents
INTERVIEW: U-Haul offering 30-day free storage for Texas residents
INTERVIEW: U-Haul offering 30-day free storage for Texas residents
INTERVIEW: U-Haul offering 30-day free storage for Texas residents
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 15,616 (316 deaths), Midland Co. - 16,168 (230 deaths)
Karen Knox, a special education teacher at L.D. Bell High School in Hurst, received a bill of...
Texans blindsided by massive electric bills await details of Gov. Greg Abbott’s promised relief