Taco Bell unveils Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to make a chicken sandwich with a twist.

The fast-food chain is preparing to test its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco.

The taco features fried chicken marinated in jalapeño buttermilk, coated in tortilla chips and topped with chipotle sauce.

Taco Bell describes the shell as puffy bread that’s shaped like a taco.

Starting March 11, Taco Bell will test the new taco at participating restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s expected to roll out nationwide later this year.

