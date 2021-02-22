MCHS holding drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium this week

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System will be holding its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium this week.

First shots of the vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, February 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will also be open on Thursday, February 25, and Sunday, February 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A drive-thru clinic for booster shots will be held next week from Tuesday, March 2 through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

There is no longer a need to make appointments for booster shots.

