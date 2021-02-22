Advertisement

MCHS holding drive-thru clinic at Ratliff Stadium this week

The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium.
The drive-thru vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium.(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Health System will be holding its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ratliff Stadium this week.

First shots of the vaccine will be administered on Wednesday, February 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinic will also be open on Thursday, February 25, and Sunday, February 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A drive-thru clinic for booster shots will be held next week from Tuesday, March 2 through Friday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

There is no longer a need to make appointments for booster shots.

