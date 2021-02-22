Advertisement

High court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue at Dalton Regional Airport in Dalton, Ga((AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File))
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday formally rejected a handful of cases related to the 2020 election, including disputes from Pennsylvania that had divided the justices just before the election.

The cases the justices rejected involved election challenges filed by former President Donald Trump and his allies in five states President Joe Biden won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Other than the disputes from Pennsylvania, the justices’ decision not to hear the cases was unsurprising. The court had previously taken no action in those cases and in January had turned away pleas that the cases be fast-tracked, again suggesting the justices were not interested in hearing them.

At the same time, the justices’ decision not to hear Pennsylvania disputes involving a Republican challenge to state courts’ power over federal elections continued to provoke strong feelings from some of the justices. On Monday, three of the nine justices said the court should have taken up the issue.

“A decision in these cases would not have any implications regarding the 2020 election...But a decision would provide invaluable guidance for future elections,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Neil Gorsuch also would have taken up the issue.

Thomas wrote that the court was inviting “further confusion and erosion of voter confidence” by not taking up the issue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District issues boil water notice
Odessa Police said and OPD officer struck an SUV, severely injuring two people.
Four people injured in officer-involved car crash in Odessa
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
A-Max Auto Insurance in Midland talked about how they handled the uptick in wrecks.
Car insurance firm says it’s claims doubled the week of the winter storm

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’
Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland discusses the prosecution of Capitol rioters on Monday.
AG nominee Garland discusses Capitol riot investigation
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa