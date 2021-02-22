Advertisement

DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Ector County on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Enrique R. Silva, 64, of Waskom, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302, 16 miles west of Odessa, at 3:20 p.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Chevrolet pickup. The driver, identified as Silva, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Silva was driving east on the highway when his truck left the roadway and rolled.

It’s unknown if Silva was wearing a seat belt at the time.

