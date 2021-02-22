Advertisement

Disney+ adds content warning to ‘The Muppet Show’

Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative...
Disney+ is putting a label on some episodes of "The Muppet Show" because of "negative depictions" and "mistreatment of people or cultures."(Source: Disney+ via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is adding a content warning to some episodes of “The Muppet Show.”

The variety show started streaming on Disney+ last week. Viewers will see a warning label before episodes that may feature “negative depictions” and “mistreatment of people or cultures.”

An episode hosted by Johnny Cash in which he’s standing in front of the U.S. and Confederate flags is labeled.

Another disclaimer pops up before the episode in which folk star Joan Baez does an Indian accent.

A Kenny Rogers episode is also labeled because it shows Muppets dressed in Arab garb drilling for oil.

Disney said the stereotypes were wrong then and they’re wrong now, but instead of removing the episodes, they wanted to acknowledge the issue so people can learn from it.

Disney already uses the disclaimer on other films and programs, like “The Aristocats” and “Dumbo.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
Ector County Utility District issues boil water notice
Odessa Police said and OPD officer struck an SUV, severely injuring two people.
Four people injured in officer-involved car crash in Odessa
All members of a San Francisco Bay Area school board have resigned days after they were heard...
‘They want their babysitters back’: Entire school board resigns after hot mic comments
He usually pays around 14 cents per kilowatt of electricity - but when demand for power in...
Odessa man receives $12,000 electric bill
A-Max Auto Insurance in Midland talked about how they handled the uptick in wrecks.
Car insurance firm says it’s claims doubled the week of the winter storm

Latest News

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell speaks about the...
Dominion Voting Systems sues ‘MyPillow Guy’ for $1.3 billion
Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland discusses the prosecution of Capitol rioters on Monday.
AG nominee Garland discusses Capitol riot investigation
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally...
High court formally rejects Trump election challenge cases
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies man killed in crash west of Odessa