Permian baseball prepares to kick off 2021 season
Permian hosts Lubbock Cooper for scrimmages on Media Day
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers celebrated the start of the spring season Saturday.
Permian parents and fans enjoyed burgers while able to shop for apparel and watch Permian scrimmage Lubbock Cooper.
To hear from one of Permian’s seniors and check out the festivities, watch the video above.
