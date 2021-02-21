Advertisement

Permian baseball prepares to kick off 2021 season

Permian hosts Lubbock Cooper for scrimmages on Media Day
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Panthers celebrated the start of the spring season Saturday.

Permian parents and fans enjoyed burgers while able to shop for apparel and watch Permian scrimmage Lubbock Cooper.

To hear from one of Permian’s seniors and check out the festivities, watch the video above.

