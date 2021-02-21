Lee graduate is reigning SEC diving champion

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Charlye Campbell grew up in Midland, starting her diving career at just 8 years old at the COM Aquatics Center. Flash forward to her senior year at Texas A&M, and she’s now an SEC champion and Olympic trial qualifier.

“I really was just hoping to podium and to make the finals so to be able to pull of a win with my teammate right in second with me was incredible,” Campbell said.

A Lee graduate, Campbell started at A&M as a walk-on. Four years of hard work has earned her the title of the best 3 meter diver in the SEC... the first Aggie to ever win the event.

“I was kind of just like another Texas kid on the team who was hopefully gonna score some points, Campbell said. “No, I never imagined I could do something like this. To be able to dive for A&M and be this successful has been a dream come true.”

Even with all her success in College Station, Campbell hasn’t forgotten about the folks back home.

“Being in Midland and having my family and friends support in Midland has really just been the foundation for my success now,” Campbell said. “To bring that back home is really something special for me and something that I hope that everyone else thinks is pretty cool that I was able to do.”

Campbell is looking forward to competing at the NCAA championship meet and the Olympic trials. However, in today’s ever changing world of scheduling, she’s still focused on the present.

“If this is my last meet I’m ecstatic. I’ve had the best meet of my life.”

Campbell would like to thank her diving coaches from her days in Midland for all of their help in her diving career.

