Four people injured in officer-involved car crash in Odessa

Odessa Police said and OPD officer struck an SUV, severely injuring two people.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department says an officer-involved car crash Sunday afternoon at Maple and Grandview injured four people, including two children.

An investigation revealed an OPD officer struck a GMC envoy carrying four passengers. Two adults in the Envoy were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The two juveniles were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There are no other reported injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

