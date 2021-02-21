Ector County Utility District issues boil water notice

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Utility District has issued a boil water notice for its customers in West Odessa, effective Sunday, Feb. 21.

This includes washing hands, brushing teeth, and drinking water.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, ECUD will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

