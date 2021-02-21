Advertisement

Ector County Utility District issues boil water notice

The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.
The Ector County Utility District did not release a timetable for how long the notice will last.(KOSA)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Utility District has issued a boil water notice for its customers in West Odessa, effective Sunday, Feb. 21.

This includes washing hands, brushing teeth, and drinking water.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, ECUD will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Midland ISD campuses have discovered leaks and water damage as a result of freezing...
Twelve Midland ISD campuses experience water damage after pipes burst
Approximately 5,000 Big Spring residents still don’t have water, forcing residents to get...
Big Spring rushes to fix water issues
One man hurt after being shot by Odessa Police
Andy Anderson died of hypothermia as he searched of supplied oxygen in his truck after his...
Texas Vietnam vet dies searching for oxygen after power outage renders machine useless
Mayor David Cutbirth explains how the town’s lucky placement saved them from the state power...
A West Texas miracle: Why most City of Monahans households kept power through the whole winter storm

Latest News

A-Max Auto Insurance in Midland talked about how they handled the uptick in wrecks.
Car insurance firm says it’s claims doubled the week of the winter storm
he department spent the day pour out gallons and gallons of non-potable water for Big Spring...
Big Spring Fire Department gives water to residents while city repairs water lines
A-Max Auto Insurance in Midland talked about how they handled the uptick in wrecks.
Car insurance firm says it’s claims doubled the week of the winter storm
Permian vs. Frenship Highlights
Permian vs. Frenship Highlights