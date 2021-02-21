Car insurance firm says it’s claims doubled the week of the winter storm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The roads have thawed out but now the time has come for an even bigger headache—paying for the damage left behind.

I think we all know by now icy roads and Texans don’t mix.

There have been quite a few wrecks in Midland and Odessa throughout the past week while the winter storm gripped the area.

As a matter of fact, an A-MAX Auto Insurance manager said during the storm her office got twice the number of usual calls.

“It was crazy,” A-MAX Midland-Odessa Zone Manager Rebecca Armendariz said. “I dealt with more the Midland-Odessa area and it was just we were pretty overwhelmed.”

The insurance firm said the STORM DIDN’T JUST HURT DRIVERS.

Their firm is also losing revenue because of the excessive claims.

Managers also mentioned the people who filed claims this week may have to wait a bit longer to get them resolved because the team has a lot of paperwork to sort through.

