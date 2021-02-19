Twelve Midland ISD campuses experience water damage after pipes burst

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Several Midland ISD campuses have discovered leaks and water damage as a result of freezing pipes thawing.

General Tommy Franks Elementary is an MISD campus that saw considerable damage to classrooms.

Chief operations officer Kellie Spencer says that water was near a wading level when she got to the school this morning.

Twelve MISD campuses have been affected by burst pipes in the past few days.

Most of the damage has been isolated to maintenance rooms.

But Frank’s Elementary, Travis Elementary, Abell Middle School, and Midland High experienced water damage to classrooms.

“Primarily, the water has impacted carpets, of course. There’s a lot of instructional material that probably will not be able to be salvaged. Primarily at elementary schools, like the one we’re at now, General Franks Elementary, because there were materials on the floor that have been wet. We’ll try to salvage what we can, but many things may have to be replaced,” said Spencer.

It’s been a week since MISD students have been in the classroom due to the winter weather.

The leaks and exploding water pipes are bringing additional setbacks when it comes to opening schools again.

“Crews come in pulling the water out, and then fans are set up to start drying. If necessary, we’ll pull the carpet up in order to make sure that it dries quickly. We are confident that classrooms will be ready for learning on Monday in most cases,” said Spencer.

The plan is to welcome students back on Monday.

But they may have to be taught in different building areas depending on the amount of damage.

Spencer added that just this afternoon, they had found another leak at Frank’s Elementary.

