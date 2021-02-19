One man hurt after being shot by Odessa Police

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Odessa Police Department tells CBS7 that one man was taken to the hospital after being shot by Officers.

Officials say that at 10:20 p.m. Thursday night, they were called to the 300 block of Ellis Drive for a stolen vehicle.

When officers got there, they found a man inside of that stolen vehicle. That’s when OPD says that they had to shoot at the suspect in the vehicle.

The news release from Odessa Police does not detail why Officers had to shoot the suspect.

The man inside of that stolen vehicle was hurt in the shooting and taken to Medical Center Hospital. They did not release the man’s condition.

Investigators say that no Police Officers were hurt, but those involved were placed on administrative leave per protocol.

The investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers.

