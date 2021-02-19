Advertisement

Midland Rockhounds release 2021 schedule

Rockhounds home opener will be May 11th
(KOSA)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Rockhounds released their 2021 baseball schedule today.

Opening day will be May 4th on the road at Frisco, and their first home opener will be May 11th.

May 11th marks the start of a five-game homestand against San Antonio.

The regular season ends September 19th.

For the full 2021 schedule, click HERE.

