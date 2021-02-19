Advertisement

‘Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball...
FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball cancer research benefit on Oct. 22, 2012, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage.

Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available.

The impending end of “Kimye” brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions of the 21st century, between a reality TV superstar and a hip hop and fashion mega-mogul.

They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.

It was the first marriage for the 43-year-old West, and the third for the 40-year-old Kardashian.

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013. West proposed later that year using the giant screen at the empty waterfront ballpark of the San Francisco Giants, and the two married May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The beginning of the end of the marriage comes after the September announcement that the show that made her family’s name, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” was coming to an end in 2021 after 14 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freezing temperatures left many West Texans without power.
Hundreds without power in West Texas, Oncor ceases controlled outages
One man hurt after being shot by Odessa Police
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
Texplainer: Why does Texas have its own power grid?
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
‘Obviously a mistake’: Cruz returns from Cancun after uproar
MGN Image
Teen arrested for West Odessa murder

Latest News

The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 Max crashed in...
FAA will monitor 737 Max flights with satellites
People wait in near freezing temperatures to fill water bottles and coolers with water from a...
Cities slammed by winter storms face new crisis: No water
The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at the venues to allow for social...
NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men’s, women’s tourneys
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden declares ‘America is back’ in welcome words to allies
President Joe Biden to Munich Conference: The relationship between the U.S. and Europe is key...
Back in Paris pact, US faces tougher climate steps ahead