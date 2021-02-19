ECISD announces Winter Storm Feeding Schedule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD News Release

Our department will be providing curbside meal service at a few of our campus locations throughout the district on February 19th and February 20th .

The locations and times are listed below. Any children that are between the ages of 1 and 18 are eligible for these free meals.

Additionally, we will be providing a bottle of water with each meal (a maximum of 2 per child).

At this time, parents can still pick up their child(ren)’s meals without them present.

Federal regulations require that parents present one of the following, each time, for each child.

Our team will validate the documents before we can provide the meals.

• Official letter/e-mail from school listing children enrolled

• Individual student report cards • Attendance record from parent portal of school website

• Copy of birth certificate for children

• Student ID cards Participating Sites

-February 19th (1 Breakfast and 1 Lunch per child) School Address Breakfast and Lunch Time

Ireland Elementary 4301 Dawn Ave. 1pm-2pm

Murry Fly Elementary 11688 W. Westview 1pm-2pm

Dowling Elementary 1510 E. 17th St. 1pm-2pm

Permian High School 1800 E. 42nd St. 1pm-2pm

Bowie Middle School 500 W. 21st St. 1pm-2pm

Crockett Middle School 2301 Conover Ave 1pm-2pm

Participating Sites-February 20th (2 Breakfasts and 2 Lunches per child) School Address Breakfast and Lunch Time

Ireland Elementary 4301 Dawn Ave. 1pm-2pm

Murry Fly Elementary 11688 W. Westview 1pm-2pm

Dowling Elementary 1510 E. 17th St. 1pm-2pm

Permian High School 1800 E. 42nd St. 1pm-2pm

Bowie Middle School 500 W. 21st St. 1pm-2pm

